Wichita May Limit Gifts to Officials
Wichita city leaders are considering overhauling their ethics code and – for the first time – setting a limit on gifts to city council members.
The proposed rules drafted over the past year would ban gifts worth more than $150 a year, establish an anonymous hotline for reporting ethics violations, and set up an appointed commission to review complaints.
Violating the new ethics code could result in a fine between $100 and $1,000, according to The Wichita Eagle.
The City Council will decide later this spring whether to adopt the new rules, which are set to be reviewed at an April 27 meeting.
Mayor Brandon Whipple has pushed for the reforms.
Last year, a city councilman, a county commissioner, and a state representative all left office after it became public that they were behind a 2019 ad published on YouTube falsely suggesting that Whipple was accused of sexual harassment when he was in the Legislature.