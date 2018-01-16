WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


F
Clear
Feels Like
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy14°

Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear33°
17°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear48°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear50°
34°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy53°
38°

Wichita off-duty captain accused of pushing teenage ref during game placed on paid leave

by on January 16, 2018 at 3:25 PM

Wichita police say an off-duty captain accused of pushing a teenage referee during a youth basketball game has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the confrontation happened Saturday in the town of Augusta, which is just east of Wichita.  A video of the confrontation has been shared thousands of times since it was posted to Facebook.

Officer Charley Davidson said Tuesday the captain is on paid administrative leave pending a police investigation and internal review.  A spokesman with the Augusta Police Department says the department is investigating.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.