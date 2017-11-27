Wichita pizza delivery man killed; no suspects yet

A pizza delivery man was killed while on his rounds in Wichita over the weekend. Just before noon Sunday, officers were sent to the 7800 block of East Pagent, where they found a vehicle belonging to 26-year-old Hasan Rahman with Rahman’s body in the trunk.

“Mr. Rahman and his vehicle were both reported as missing late Saturday night,” said Wichita Police Lt. Todd Ojile. “Mr. Rahman was a pizza delivery driver. He had delivered two orders in the 1100 block and the 1300 block of North Williamsburg, but he did not return back to the restaurant after these deliveries.”

The restaurant sent out co-workers who found Pizza Hut property near his last delivery and then called in the missing person and car.

There is no indication that Rahman was robbed and no suspects have been located.

Wichita police are asking anyone who knows about the events to call them with information.