Wichita planning $7.2M, 56-acre wetlands park

by on March 30, 2017 at 12:30 PM (4 hours ago)

The mayor of Wichita, Kansas, says he hopes a planned $7.2-million wetlands park spanning 56 acres will become a tourism draw in the southern Kansas city.

Mayor Jeff Longwell tells the Wichita Eagle he expects the Pracht Wetlands Park to be “a wonderful, unique” site at Cadillac Lake and “certainly special for the city.”

The Wichita City Council this week reviewed plans for the park, which will include flood-proof, galvanized steel boardwalks, and wildlife observation stations.

Slawson Co. donated the wetlands to the city and is planning a hotel and restaurant development nearby.
