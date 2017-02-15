WIBW News Now!

Wichita Police: 2 officers on leave pending investigations

by on February 15, 2017 at 7:31 AM (27 mins ago)

Wichita police say two police officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and criminal investigations.

The department released no details other than saying it possibly involves misconduct and the move was prompted by another agency’s criminal probe.

The Wichita Eagle reported Tuesday that some 2015 phone calls of former state Sen. Michael O’Donnell, now a Sedgwick County commissioner, were intercepted by investigators.

The paper says two former employees were sent letters by the Justice Department saying their calls with him had been intercepted.

O’Donnell did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Wichita businessman Brandon Steven told the paper he is the subject of an inquiry into poker and efforts to open a casino.

Federal officials notified several parties that calls with him also were intercepted.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.