Wichita police captain charged with battery after allegedly pushing teenage referee during game

by on January 22, 2018 at 2:44 PM

Authorities say a Wichita police captain has been charged with battery and disorderly conduct after allegedly pushing a teenage referee during a youth basketball game.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the misdemeanor charges identify the captain as Kevin Mears.

Augusta City Prosecutor Benjamin Winters said in a statement Monday that the case was investigated by the Augusta Department of Public Safety.  He says the investigation included numerous witness statements and video evidence.

The January 13 confrontation happened in the town of Augusta, which is just east of Wichita.  A video of the confrontation has been shared thousands of times since it was posted to Facebook.

Wichita police said in a news release Monday that Mears remains on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings and an internal review.

