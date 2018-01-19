WIBW News Now!

Wichita police captain on leave after pushing teenage referee during basketball game

by on January 19, 2018 at 11:58 AM

Wichita police say a captain with the department is on unpaid administrative leave after a confrontation with a teenage referee during a youth basketball game.

The incident happened Saturday in Augusta at a game involving fifth and sixth-grade students.  A video shows the police captain, who was off-duty, rushing toward a player on the court who appears to be hurt.  A teenage female official appears to try and stop him and the man pushes her out of the way.

Wichita police said in a statement Thursday that the department will be reviewing the incident to determine if policies were violated.  The man was escorted off the property but wasn’t taken into custody.

Augusta police are investigating and will send their findings to the city prosecutor.

