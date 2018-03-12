WIBW News Now!

Wichita police close tip line in missing 5-year-old’s case

by on March 12, 2018 at 2:22 PM (2 hours ago)

The tip line for a 5-year-old Wichita boy who’s been missing for more than three weeks is closed but police are asking the public to continue providing information.

Officer Charley Davidson said Monday people are calling in fewer tips in the case of Lucas Hernandez, who hasn’t been seen since February 17th.  Although the emergency operations line is closed the public can call detectives or Crime Stoppers.

The boy’s stepmother reported him missing, saying she last saw him at their home when she took a shower and took a nap.  Police say they have found no evidence that Lucas was abducted.

Texas EquuSearch, a mounted search and rescue team for missing persons, returned to Wichita Monday to search again for Lucas.

