WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


48°F
Overcast
Feels Like 48°
Winds Variable 7 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast53°
44°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain57°
47°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain64°
46°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy65°
46°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Thunderstorm62°
43°

Wichita police dog killed in gunfire exchange to be eulogized

by on March 31, 2017 at 9:59 AM (3 hours ago)

Authorities from across Kansas are expected in Wichita to remember a police dog killed during an exchange of gunfire in which a suspect was killed.

A memorial service for the 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, named Rooster, was planned for Friday, with police dog handlers from across the state to attend.

The shooting happened March 18 at a mobile home park on Wichita’s south side.

Officers responding to a domestic disturbance surrounded a home before 25-year-old Kevin Perry walked out with a gun in his waistband. Rooster was sent after the suspect to stop him from re-entering the home. That’s when gunfire was exchanged, striking both the dog and the man.

Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow says authorities believe the suspect shot the dog, but an investigation continues.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.