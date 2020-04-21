      Weather Alert

Wichita police identify man who died before standoff at home

Apr 21, 2020 @ 1:11pm

Wichita police have identified a man who was found shot to death in a home before a standoff on Sunday.

Officers found the body of 64-year-old Mark Howard when they went to a home in Wichita Sunday afternoon. Officer Charley Davidson says the incident began when police received a shoplifting report.

Officers responding to that call saw 22-year-old Jessica Sanders fired a shot into the ground and then walked to a home.

Davidson says officers found Howard’s body inside the house but left because of safety concerns.

After about three hours of negotiations, Sanders came out of the house and was arrested.

