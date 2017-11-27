Wichita police investigating four deaths over the weekend as homicides

Police are investigating the weekend deaths of four people in three Wichita neighborhoods as homicides.

The first two deaths were reported late Saturday. Police said in a news release that a woman was returning home from work when she found her 62-year-old mother and her 23-year-old brother dead in a home.

Police also are interviewing several people after a 20-year-old woman was found dead around 11 a.m. Sunday at a residence. Less than an hour later, police found a 26-year-old man dead in a vehicle in a separate incident after receiving a call about a suspicious person.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a man has been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder in the woman’s death Sunday. No arrests were made in the other two cases. The victims’ names weren’t immediately released.