Wichita police investigating four deaths over the weekend as homicides

by on November 27, 2017 at 8:19 AM (2 hours ago)

Police are investigating the weekend deaths of four people in three Wichita neighborhoods as homicides.

The first two deaths were reported late Saturday. Police said in a news release that a woman was returning home from work when she found her 62-year-old mother and her 23-year-old brother dead in a home.

Police also are interviewing several people after a 20-year-old woman was found dead around 11 a.m. Sunday at a residence. Less than an hour later, police found a 26-year-old man dead in a vehicle in a separate incident after receiving a call about a suspicious person.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a man has been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder in the woman’s death Sunday. No arrests were made in the other two cases. The victims’ names weren’t immediately released.

