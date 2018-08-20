WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


72°F
Overcast
Feels Like 72°
Winds WNW 18 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy74°
64°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear83°
60°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Overcast78°
61°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm80°
70°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm92°
70°

Wichita police investigating shooting that left two men dead

by on August 20, 2018 at 4:03 PM (3 hours ago)

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead.

Investigators said Monday the shooting early Saturday was not gang related and the two victims didn’t know each other.  Police said three people were shooting a firearm into the air near a home where several other people were in a back yard.  The two men were shot when a confrontation occurred between the two groups.

A 24-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and a 36-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the leg.

No identities have been released and police have made no arrests.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.