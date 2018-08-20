Wichita police investigating shooting that left two men dead

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead.

Investigators said Monday the shooting early Saturday was not gang related and the two victims didn’t know each other. Police said three people were shooting a firearm into the air near a home where several other people were in a back yard. The two men were shot when a confrontation occurred between the two groups.

A 24-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and a 36-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the leg.

No identities have been released and police have made no arrests.