Wichita police looking for suspects in Menards shooting

by on May 1, 2018 at 1:00 PM (2 hours ago)

Police are looking for a man and woman suspected of shooting a loss prevention officer at a Menards store in northwest Wichita.

The 34-year-old prevention officer was shot Monday after he saw the two suspects walk out of the store with a home security system they didn’t buy.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson says the employee was struggling with the woman when the man pulled out a handgun and shot him once in the abdomen.  Police say the man and woman drove away in a newer black Mercedes SUV with Montana tags.

The employee was treated and released from a Wichita hospital.

