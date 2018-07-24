WIBW News Now!

Wichita police officer charged with felony aggravated battery for car accident during 911 call

July 24, 2018

Authorities say Wichita Police Officer Samuel Dugo has been charged with felony aggravated battery for a two-vehicle accident while responding to a 911 call.

Police said in a news release Monday that an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol determined Dugo was not using his emergency lights and sirens when traveling 79 miles per hour in a posted 30-miles-per hour zone.  His defense attorney, Jess Hoeme, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Police say Dugo was driving the department’s Chevy Tahoe while responding on March 16th to a report of a burglary in progress when he collided at an intersection with a motorist driving a Ford Ranger pickup.  The motorist was ejected from his vehicle and severely injured.

Dugo has been on unpaid leave since June.

