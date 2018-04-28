WIBW News Now!

Wichita police officer killed, son critically hurt in Friday night crash

by on April 28, 2018 at 2:50 PM (2 hours ago)

Wichita police say a 37-year-old off-duty officer has been killed and the officer’s 10-year son critically injured in a crash that investigators say was caused by a drunk driver.

Police say the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday when a pickup truck pulled out in front of a motorcycle operated by Officer Stacy Woodson. The officer’s son was riding on the back of the bike.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 35-year-old driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and aggravated battery from a DUI. He was not hurt.

Police say Woodson was pronounced dead at the scene. His son was taken to a Wichita hospital, where he remained Saturday in critical condition.

Woodson was a 16-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department.

