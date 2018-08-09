Wichita police officer pleads guilty, says he knew about illegal poker games

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, a former Wichita police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday and admitted he knew about illegal poker games.

46-year-old Bruce Mackey of Goddard pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of a felony. Mackey admitted that while he was a police officer he knew and did not report individuals who were conducting a gambling business. During an illegal poker game in February of 2014, Mackey told the organizers of the game that one of the gamblers was a Wichita police officer working undercover.

Sentencing is set for October 26th. He faces a penalty of up to three years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.