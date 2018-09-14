Wichita police officer who says he was wrongly accused of rape is suing police chief

A Wichita police officer who says he was wrongly accused of raping a woman last year is suing the city’s police chief for defamation.

Marlon Woolcock contends in a lawsuit filed on September 5th that Chief Gordon Ramsay damaged his reputation and hurt his chances of becoming an FBI agent by saying after Woolcock was arrested that his actions weren’t in line with department’s conduct standards. Prosecutors declined to file charges against Woolcock in the case.

The Wichita Eagle reports city attorney Jennifer Magana said Thursday neither the city nor the chief would comment on the lawsuit.

Woolcock is currently a patrol officer for the Wichita department. He is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Woolcock is suing the woman who accused him of rape, and she has filed counterclaims against him.