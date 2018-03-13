WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


47°F
Clear
Feels Like 47°
Winds NNW 8 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear53°
25°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear68°
43°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy69°
44°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Rain53°
37°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain54°
38°

Wichita police preparing for NCAA tournament

by on March 13, 2018 at 12:18 PM (47 mins ago)

Wichita is preparing to host NCAA tournament games this week, and police are taking steps to ensure that the thousands of visitors flocking to the city are safe.

The police department is working with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Fire Department, the U.S. Department of Justice and other agencies in preparation for the basketball games Wednesday through Saturday.  Nearly 70 police officers will be working two shifts during the tournament.  Patrols will be on foot, bicycle, car, horseback and ATV.

Lt. Troy Livingston says police have been preparing for months with expectations of up to 25,000 people daily in the area around the arena.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.