Police in Wichita, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that wounded a 13-year-old boy.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a witness told police that someone repeatedly fired into a bedroom window about 5 a.m. Saturday, hitting the boy in the leg.

Police say the boy was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say seven other people were in the house at the time of the shooting.

There was no immediate word about any arrests or charges.