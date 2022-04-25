Wichita Police Receive Tough Report From The City

Department leaders did not adequately discipline members of the Wichita Police Department who exchanged inappropriate texts and images, and mishandled their investigation of the incidents, according to a city report.
A committee appointed by the City Manager said the department must crackdown on biased police officers, poor leadership, and poor oversight, among other things, The Wichita Eagle reported.
The committee was formed in response to an investigation by The Eagle that found some members of the department’s SWAT team joked about the use of force, and exchanged biased texts, including an offensive image of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police.
The report found that then-Police Chief Gordon Ramsay and his deputy chiefs mishandled an internal investigation into the allegations against the SWAT team members, did not appropriately discipline them, and did not report their findings to federal or state prosecutors.