WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


12°F
Clear
Feels Like
Winds NW 7 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear29°
21°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy51°
25°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy32°
15°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Snow Showers22°
12°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy29°
17°

Wichita police recover stolen documents from 7 cases

by on February 6, 2018 at 3:56 PM

Wichita police say a traffic stop led to the recovery of stolen property from seven cases, many involving identity theft.

Officer Charley Davidson says a vehicle was pulled over Saturday because the tag on the car was reported stolen.  He says the officer found stolen documents including mail, debit cards, identity cards, Social Security cards and birth certificates.  The documents come from six cases in 2017 and one from 2013.

A 37-year-old woman in the car had brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia and multiple documents.  She was jailed on charges of aggravated weapons violations, possession of drug paraphernalia and seven counts of possession of stolen property.

The 54-year-old driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license and a tag violation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.