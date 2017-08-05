Wichita Police report allege kidnapping attempts are not valid

Wichita Police say recent posts on social media reporting alleged kidnapping attempts are not valid, however confusion over the social media posts led to confrontation that happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at Towne East Mall, located in the 7700 block of east Kellogg.
Police say a 22-year-old female approached a 37-year-old in the Towne East parking lot after recognizing her from a Facebook post in which the older woman was accused of approaching a 34-year-old-mother and asking about her children. The mother had filed a report with police and shared details of the encounter on Facebook.
As a result, the 22-year-old woman approached the 37-year-old woman who was panhandling with a sign stating she was deaf and needed money. The 22-year-old female called 911, confronted the 37-year-old woman and began to record the incident with her cell phone.
At this time there is no evidence to indicate a kidnapping has taken place at the Towne East Mall or any other location. The 37-year-old female, who had previously been banned from the mall, was arrested for trespassing. Police say although the 22-year-old female was well intended, it made the situation more confrontational after she reacted to inaccurate information on Facebook.
WPD encourages the public to seek out accurate information before sharing stories on social media. The public should go to a reliable source like the WPD Facebook page or contact them through Facebook, Twitter, and the new Wichita Police Department App with questions.
Here are additional tips on how to detect a fake social media post and fake news:
- Check reputable news organization’s sites: If no other news source is reporting the same story, it may indicate that the story is false. If the story is reported on multiple sources you trust, it is more likely to be true. Also, check the dates to ensure the timelines make sense and to be wary of stories with misspellings and awkward layouts.
- Look closely at the URL: A phony look-alike URL may be a warning sign of false news. Many false news sites mimic authentic news sources by making small changes to the URL. YOU can go to the site to compare the URL to established sources.
- Check the evidence: Check the author’s sources to confirm they are accurate. Lack of evidence or reliance on unnamed experts may indicate a false news story.
- Consider the photos: False news stories often contain manipulated images or videos. Sometimes a photo may be authentic, but often taken out of context. You can search for the photo or image to verify where it came from.
- Be skeptical of headlines: False news stories often have catchy headlines in all caps with exclamation points. If shocking claims in the headline sound unbelievable, they probably are.
- Scrutinize before you share: Think critically about the stories and posts you read and only share information you know to be credible.