Wichita Police report allege kidnapping attempts are not valid

Wichita Police say recent posts on social media reporting alleged kidnapping attempts are not valid, however confusion over the social media posts led to confrontation that happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at Towne East Mall, located in the 7700 block of east Kellogg.

Police say a 22-year-old female approached a 37-year-old in the Towne East parking lot after recognizing her from a Facebook post in which the older woman was accused of approaching a 34-year-old-mother and asking about her children. The mother had filed a report with police and shared details of the encounter on Facebook.

As a result, the 22-year-old woman approached the 37-year-old woman who was panhandling with a sign stating she was deaf and needed money. The 22-year-old female called 911, confronted the 37-year-old woman and began to record the incident with her cell phone.

At this time there is no evidence to indicate a kidnapping has taken place at the Towne East Mall or any other location. The 37-year-old female, who had previously been banned from the mall, was arrested for trespassing. Police say although the 22-year-old female was well intended, it made the situation more confrontational after she reacted to inaccurate information on Facebook.

WPD encourages the public to seek out accurate information before sharing stories on social media. The public should go to a reliable source like the WPD Facebook page or contact them through Facebook, Twitter, and the new Wichita Police Department App with questions.

Here are additional tips on how to detect a fake social media post and fake news: