Wichita Police Say Death Not A Shooting After All

Apr 26, 2021 @ 7:50am

Authorities in Wichita now say a homicide victim found on a downtown street on New Year’s Day was not shot, but bludgeoned to death in a possible gang initiation.

New arrest documents filed by police say a medical examiner found no evidence that Gabriel Campos-Torres, 21, has been shot, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Instead, his death was ruled the result of blunt force injuries to the torso.

Officials now say what appeared to have been a gunshot wound on the left side of his mouth was a cut that had torn through his cheek.

Three people have been charged in Campos-Torres’ death.

Police say they followed a trail of blood from where Campos-Torres was found to a house with known gang ties.

Investigators say Campos-Torres’ blood was found inside the home, as was his cellphone.

Police said they also have surveillance video and social media messages between the Campos-Torres and at least one person arrested.

