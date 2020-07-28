      Breaking News
Kansas governor could push counties to shut down bars again

Wichita Police Search for Murder Suspect

Jul 28, 2020 @ 5:19am
Image: Wichita Police Department

An employee of an auto parts store was shot and killed in Wichita Sunday evening, and police are searching for his killer.

About 9 o’clock Sunday evening, someone walked into the Auto Zone auto parts store in East Wichita, pulled out a handgun, shot an employee, then left.

The store was open at the time, and two other employees were in the store – one in the back storage area, the other in the rest room.

Neither of them saw the assailant who murdered 40-year old Nicholas Blue.

There weren’t any customers in the store at the time.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Authorities have released a security camera of the person they suspect in the shooting, although the person in the picture is wearing long sleeves and pants, has a hood on, and is wearing a face mask.

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Shawnee County COVID-19 Restrictions Include Mandatory Masks