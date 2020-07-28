Wichita Police Search for Murder Suspect
Image: Wichita Police Department
An employee of an auto parts store was shot and killed in Wichita Sunday evening, and police are searching for his killer.
About 9 o’clock Sunday evening, someone walked into the Auto Zone auto parts store in East Wichita, pulled out a handgun, shot an employee, then left.
The store was open at the time, and two other employees were in the store – one in the back storage area, the other in the rest room.
Neither of them saw the assailant who murdered 40-year old Nicholas Blue.
There weren’t any customers in the store at the time.
Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.
Authorities have released a security camera of the person they suspect in the shooting, although the person in the picture is wearing long sleeves and pants, has a hood on, and is wearing a face mask.