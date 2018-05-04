WIBW News Now!

Wichita police still attempting to find man charged in 2012 murder

by on May 4, 2018 at 4:11 PM (4 hours ago)

Wichita police are making another push to find a man charged in a 2012 throat-slashing killing in the southern part of the city.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rathanak Chea left Wichita after he was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Pheng Xiong.

Wichita police said Xiong was killed by four men – three of them Asian Boys gang members – who broke into his home.  Police said two of the men held Xiong down on his bed as another asked him if he had any last words before slashing his throat, nearly decapitating him.  The killing was revenge for an earlier confrontation.

