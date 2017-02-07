Wichita police: Suspect runs over officer with vehicle

Police say a Wichita police officer is in critical condition after being hit by a car driven by a fleeing suspect.

Police spokeswoman Nikki Woodrow says officers were monitoring a house in south Wichita Tuesday where a stolen vehicle was seen and suspects with various felony warrants were known to be located.

She says a suspect fleeing the house ran over one of the officers with a vehicle. Another officer shot at the suspect’s car. Woodrow says police don’t know if the shot hit the suspect.

The suspect eventually ran into a business and was taken into custody.

Police say no other suspects are being sought.

No other information was immediately available.