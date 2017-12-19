Wichita roofer banned from doing business in Kansas

A Wichita man operating as a roofing contractor has been banned from doing business in Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Joshua White, doing business as Old Town Roofing & Remodeling, LLC, was permanently banned from operating as a roofing contractor in the State of Kansas. District Judge Warren Wilbert approved the default judgment last week in Sedgwick County District Court after White failed to respond to a lawsuit filed against him. White was also ordered to pay the attorney general’s investigation costs and a civil penalty.

Schmidt accused White of operating as a roofing contractor without properly registering as required by the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.

More tips on staying safe from home repair scams are available on the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.