Wichita School Faculty Hit By COVID; State Numbers Down

More than 1,000 staff members in the state’s largest school district are in quarantine because of COVID-19.
The Wichita Eagle reports that district records show that nearly 14% of the school district’s staff – some 1,033 people – were off because of COVID-19 illnesses or exposure as of late last week.
That is up from 912 and 646 in the previous two weeks.
There was some encouraging news in the district’s latest numbers, because the number of student virus cases declined.
The district said 543 students tested positive for the virus between January 20th and 26th.
That’s down from 915 the previous week.
The seven-day rolling average of total daily new cases in Kansas also decreased over the past two weeks, going from nearly eight thousand new cases per day on January 14th to just over six thousand new cases per day last week.