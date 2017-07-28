Wichita sees declining homeless population

Closing homeless shelters and reports on homeless counts show that Wichita’s homeless population is declining.

The Wichita Eagle reports that data collected in the annual point-in-time homeless counts show chronic homeless in Wichita has dropped 42 percent from 2015 to 2017.

Service providers for the homeless say the most significant drops are among veterans and the chronically homeless.

Agencies providing services meet monthly to review cases.

Catholic Charities Executive Director Wendy Glick says the nonprofit’s The Mount shelter has closed because not enough homeless families were using it. But

Glick says Wichita is also seeing an increase in the number of homeless teens and 20-somethings.

United Way of the Plains Director of Community Impact Luella Sanders says groups plan to focus on helping that specific group next.