Wichita special ed teacher inappropriately touched teen with Down Syndrome

by on January 17, 2018 at 10:39 AM (35 mins ago)

Court documents say a teacher at a special education center in Wichita inappropriately touched a student with Down Syndrome and had her touch him.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 59-year-old Tommy Tarrel Rains has been charged with sexual battery.  The allegations are reported to have occurred from August 2014 through March 2016 at the Levy Special Education Center.

The probable cause affidavit released by the Sedgwick County District Court says the victim was 16 and 17 at the time.

The affidavit says an investigation started last November after the student told her parents she likes her new teacher at Levy “because she doesn’t get touched.”  She also said he had her touch him while he videotaped it.

His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

