Wichita Standoff Ends in Police Shooting Suspect
A Kansas man shot his estranged wife and killed his mother-in-law before he was fatally shot by police Wednesday at a Wichita home.
The suspect had been served with a protection order requested by his wife on Tuesday, but went to his mother-in-law’s home.
Shots were heard about seven a.m.
Arriving officers heard additional shots and saw a man jump out of a window.
That man was the suspect’s brother-in-law.
He told police that the suspect was inside, along with the suspect’s wife, mother-in-law and the brother-in-law’s two children.
After a couple of hours, negotiators convinced the man to let the children, ages 5 and 7, leave.
Around that time, the man and his wife became involved in an altercation near the back door.
An officer fired the shot that killed the man.
Police say the suspect shot his wife in the shoulder, and shot and killed his mother-in-law.
Police later identified the deceased as 37-year old Jason Williams of Wichita.
Police estimated Williams fired 25 shots during the confrontation.