      Weather Alert

Wichita Standoff Ends in Police Shooting Suspect

Dec 31, 2020 @ 9:18am

A Kansas man shot his estranged wife and killed his mother-in-law before he was fatally shot by police Wednesday at a Wichita home.

The suspect had been served with a protection order requested by his wife on Tuesday, but went to his mother-in-law’s home.

Shots were heard about seven a.m.

Arriving officers heard additional shots and saw a man jump out of a window.

That man was the suspect’s brother-in-law.

He told police that the suspect was inside, along with the suspect’s wife, mother-in-law and the brother-in-law’s two children.

After a couple of hours, negotiators convinced the man to let the children, ages 5 and 7, leave.

Around that time, the man and his wife became involved in an altercation near the back door.

An officer fired the shot that killed the man.

Police say the suspect shot his wife in the shoulder, and shot and killed his mother-in-law.

Police later identified the deceased as 37-year old Jason Williams of Wichita.

Police estimated Williams fired 25 shots during the confrontation.

 

 

You May Also Like
Chiefs Defense Saves the Day Against Falcons as KC Earns First Round Bye
Braun Earns Big 12 Player of the Week
‘Yellowstone’ TV Horse Finds Job On Kansas Ranch
Miguel's Late Heroics Lift Cats
School Districts: Bigger Isn't Necessarily Better