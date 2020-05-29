Wichita State Alters Fall Semester Schedule
Wichita State University is continuing to make adjustments to the fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to the university community, Wichita State President Jay Golden said that the two-day Fall Break has been cancelled, and the two days added to the Thanksgiving Break.
That means the Thanksgiving Break starts Monday, November 23rd.
Students will not return to campus following that break, but rather complete their work remotely.
This includes the remaining four days of instruction, and final exams.
Addressing the large financial impact of the pandemic, Golden noted the university had already implemented a hiring freeze, budget cuts, and restrictions on discretionary spending, including travel and non-essential purchases.
He also announced the university would be seeking a two percent tuition increase from the Kansas Board of Regents.
That amounts to about a $67 per semester increase.
There won’t be any mandatory student fee increases, nor any additional fees for hybrid courses.