Wichita State COVID-19 Testing Asymptomatic Faculty, Staff
Earlier this month, Wichita State University announced that they were starting free asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for all on-campus students. They’ve now expanded that program.
Wichita State says it will now test any asymptomatic faculty or staff member on campus for free.
The testing is completely voluntary, and there is no obligation to participate.
Opting not to participate will not impact an employee’s status or relationship with WSU in any way.
The test is conducted by collecting a saliva sample.
Test kits are available in the lobby of the WSU Student Wellness Center 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
You must bring your WSU ID card when picking up your test kit.
The test kit includes instructions on how to collect a saliva sample, where to drop off the saliva sample, how and when results are communicated, and the next steps if the test results show up positive.