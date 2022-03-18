Wichita State Gives In-State Tuition to More Out-of-State Students

Wichita State University has added 11 cities to its Shocker City Partnership, meaning eligible students from those cities are offered in-state tuition rates.
The new cities are Chicago, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado, Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska, Des Moines and Ames, Iowa, and Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Little Rock, Arkansas.
The program saves students an average of $9,300 a year on out-of-state tuition.
All eligible new and returning students from these areas beginning in fall 2022 will get these rates.
Students already enrolled at WSU from these cities will automatically be provided the same discount.
In addition, students living outside the designated cities but elsewhere within Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Arkansas will qualify for the Shocker Select program, providing families a 33% discount on out-of-state tuition, saving them more than $5,900 per year.