Wichita State President Resigns
A state university president whose decision in June to cancel a virtual speech by Ivanka Trump angered donors and others resigned Friday, after less than a year in the job.
The Board of Regents, which oversees Kansas’ higher education system, did not say why Wichita State University President Jay Golden stepped down, offering no details on what led up to it.
The university received national attention — and plenty of criticism — for dropping a virtual speech by President Donald Trump’s elder daughter for its technical school graduation.
One Regent told The Wichita Eagle that Golden’s resignation was not related to the Ivanka Trump controversy.
He added that there was no impropriety.
Kansas House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, a Wichita Democrat, said the announcement caught him by surprise and that Golden appeared to be popular with students.
“I certainly hope it has nothing to do with the Trump thing,” he said. “I would be disappointed if somebody would lose their job over that.”