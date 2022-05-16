Wichita State Ranks Airlines

Domestic travelers returned to planes in 2021, but airlines struggled to accommodate them, according to the annual Airline Quality Rating released by Wichita State University.
Across the industry, fewer planes arrived on time, more baggage was mishandled, and more passengers with booked tickets were bumped from their flights.
This all happened as the total number of domestic passengers rose by 83 percent.
According to the Airline Quality Rankings for 2021, here were the Top Ten airlines:
Number ten was Spirit Airlines.
Number nine was American, number eight JetBlue, and Frontier came in seventh.
Sixth place belonged to United, Alaska was in fifth place, and Allegiant in fourth.
The top three were Delta, then Hawaiian in second, with Southwest taking the top spot for the second year in a row.