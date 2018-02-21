Wichita State’s new business school gets $1 million gift

Fidelity Bank and its owners have donated $1 million toward a new business school at Wichita State University.

The university announced the donation Wednesday from the bank, its foundation and bank’s owners, the Bastian family. The donation brings total private donations for the building to $11.5 million. Fidelity Bank’s chairman and CEO Clark Bastian says Wichita State played an important role in his education.

The Wichita Eagle reports the new 136,000-square-foot business school will be built on Wichita State’s Innovation Campus. The university says about half of the building’s estimated $50 million cost is expected to be raised privately with the remaining amount coming from university funds.