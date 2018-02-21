WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


28°F
Overcast
Feels Like 18°
Winds ENE 12 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Ice Pellets28°
24°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Ice Pellets35°
28°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast41°
33°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm46°
25°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear51°
25°

Wichita State’s new business school gets $1 million gift

by on February 21, 2018 at 4:40 PM (38 mins ago)

Fidelity Bank and its owners have donated $1 million toward a new business school at Wichita State University.

The university announced the donation Wednesday from the bank, its foundation and bank’s owners, the Bastian family.  The donation brings total private donations for the building to $11.5 million.  Fidelity Bank’s chairman and CEO Clark Bastian says Wichita State played an important role in his education.

The Wichita Eagle reports the new 136,000-square-foot business school will be built on Wichita State’s Innovation Campus.  The university says about half of the building’s estimated $50 million cost is expected to be raised privately with the remaining amount coming from university funds.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.