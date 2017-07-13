WIBW News Now!

Wichita teacher arrested on drug charges

by on July 13, 2017 at 12:55 PM (1 hour ago)

Authorities say a third-grade Wichita teacher has been arrested on suspicion of being a drug dealer after a two-month investigation.

The Wichita Eagle reports that records show the 48-year-old teacher was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning says she was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of cocaine distribution. She is being held on $57,500 bond.

Wichita School District spokeswoman Susan Arensman says she is a teacher at Enders Open Magnet Elementary School. The school’s website lists her as a third-grade teacher there.

