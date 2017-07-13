Wichita teacher arrested on drug charges

Authorities say a third-grade Wichita teacher has been arrested on suspicion of being a drug dealer after a two-month investigation.

The Wichita Eagle reports that records show the 48-year-old teacher was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning says she was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of cocaine distribution. She is being held on $57,500 bond.

Wichita School District spokeswoman Susan Arensman says she is a teacher at Enders Open Magnet Elementary School. The school’s website lists her as a third-grade teacher there.