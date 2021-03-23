Wichita Teacher Suspended Over Sex Investigation
A teacher at a private, Christian school in Wichita has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student, police say.
Matthew McFarren, 41, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual relations, police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.
He was a high school teacher at Trinity Academy, a K-12 school in Wichita.
The school posted a message about the situation on their website that read, in part, “Two weeks prior to the arrest, Trinity Academy terminated Mr. McFarren for a violation of employee expectations and school policy. In addition, the school immediately made a report to the appropriate authorities. We are, of course, cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation.”
Police began investigating after receiving a report about the alleged sexual relationship, Davidson said.
The case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if charges will be filed.