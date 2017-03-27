WIBW News Now!

Wichita teen, 2 children injured in suspected accidental shooting

by on March 27, 2017 at 9:05 AM (27 mins ago)

Police in Wichita are investigating after an 18-year-old and two children were wounded when a handgun one of them perhaps was playing with fired.

Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow says the three victims, including a 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy, sustained injuries not considered life-threatening during the shooting about 9 p.m. Friday.

The victims’ medical statuses were not immediately known Saturday.

Police say a 42-year-old man was driving the van when the teenager shot himself in the hand. The 12-year-old was wounded in the leg and the 11-year-old in the hand.

