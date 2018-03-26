WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


50°F
Overcast
Feels Like 50°
Winds SE 13 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm59°
39°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast51°
36°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy63°
38°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy57°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy54°
33°

Wichita volleyball coach arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child

by on March 26, 2018 at 11:29 AM (2 hours ago)

A Wichita youth volleyball coach has been arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Wichita Eagle reports that records show Jeffrey Sanders was booked Friday into the Sedgwick County Jail and released on bond the same day.  He was arrested on suspicion of electronic solicitation of a 16-year-old victim, and the incident report shows the alleged offense occurred in February of 2017.

Sanders formed the Wichita Volleyball Academy in 2014 and it operates as a competitive club team for Wichita-area volleyball players from ages 10 to 18.  The academy’s website says Sanders offered private and semi-private lessons.

Sanders coached at Wichita State for 10 seasons, but left the program after an arrest of suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.