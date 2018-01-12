WIBW News Now!

Wichita woman charged in beheading not competent for trial

by on January 12, 2018 at 4:48 PM (6 hours ago)

A judge has ruled a Kansas woman accused of decapitating her ex-boyfriend’s mother is not competent to stand trial.

Judge Faith Maughan on Friday ordered 35-year-old Rachael Hilyard of Wichita back to continue treatment at Larned State Hospital.  Her status will be re-evaluated after 90 days.

Hilyard is charged with first-degree murder in the April 2017 death of 63-year-old Micki Davis, the mother of Hilyard’s ex-boyfriend.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said a hospital evaluation found Hilyard could regain competency if she continues treatment.

Prosecutors say Davis was attacked when she went with her 9-year-old grandson to collect some belongings from a home.  The boy was able to run away and call 911.

Davis’ decapitated body was found in the garage and her head was in the kitchen sink.

