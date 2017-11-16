WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Clear
Feels Like 37°
Winds SE 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear57°
44°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain64°
41°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy52°
29°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear57°
40°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy58°
41°

Wichita woman gets federal prison time for three robberies

by on November 16, 2017 at 8:47 AM (1 hour ago)

A Wichita woman will spend time behind bars for three robberies, two of which were committed within 24 hours of each other.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says 26-year-old Christina A. Messerschmidt pleaded guilty to robbing a bank, an adult novelty store and a gas station.

All three robberies occurred in Wichita.

Beall says on December 16, 2016, Messerschmidt walked into an Intrust Bank and gave the teller a note saying, “Give me $1,000 or I will shoot you.”

She was arrested after a standoff with a police an apartment near the bank.

She also pleaded guilty to the June 13, 2017 robbery at Patricia’s Erotic Boutique. Messerschmidt threatened to strangle an employee and took money from the register.

One day later, she threatened Kwik Shop employees with a knife and stole cash from the register.

Messerschmidt was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in federal prison.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle