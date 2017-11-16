Wichita woman gets federal prison time for three robberies

A Wichita woman will spend time behind bars for three robberies, two of which were committed within 24 hours of each other.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says 26-year-old Christina A. Messerschmidt pleaded guilty to robbing a bank, an adult novelty store and a gas station.

All three robberies occurred in Wichita.

Beall says on December 16, 2016, Messerschmidt walked into an Intrust Bank and gave the teller a note saying, “Give me $1,000 or I will shoot you.”

She was arrested after a standoff with a police an apartment near the bank.

She also pleaded guilty to the June 13, 2017 robbery at Patricia’s Erotic Boutique. Messerschmidt threatened to strangle an employee and took money from the register.

One day later, she threatened Kwik Shop employees with a knife and stole cash from the register.

Messerschmidt was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in federal prison.