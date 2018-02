Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was fatally shot as she sat in a car in south Wichita.

Officer Charley Davidson says the woman, her 18-year-old boyfriend and her 40-year-old mother had just arrived at a home early Tuesday when another car drove by and shots were fired.

The woman was shot and killed. The other two people in the vehicle were not injured.

Police don’t have a description of the suspects or their vehicle.

This is the fourth homicide in Wichita this year.