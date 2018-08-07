WIBW News Now!

Wichita woman pleads guilty to stealing seven handguns from gun store

by on August 7, 2018 at 2:34 PM (4 mins ago)

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, a Wichita woman pleaded guilty today to prying open a display case and stealing guns from a local store,

28-year-old Chaelyn Nichole Aaron of Wichita pleaded guilty to one count of theft of firearms.  In her plea, she admitted the crime occurred on March 28th, 2018, at an Atwoods store at 6235 N. Broadway.  Aaron went into the store and used a small red crowbar to pry open a display case.  She took seven handguns from the case and left the store.

Sentencing is set for October 24th.  She faces a penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. 

