Wichita woman sentenced for stealing guns to pay drug debt

by on October 23, 2018 at 4:31 PM (1 hour ago)

Federal prosecutors say a Wichita woman was sentenced just over nine years in federal prison for stealing handguns from a store to pay off a drug debt.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release that 28-year-old Chaelyn Nichole Aaron was sentenced Monday for theft of firearms.

In her guilty plea, Aaron admitted that in March she pried open a display case at an Atwoods store and took seven handguns before leaving.  Court documents indicate she gave the guns to a drug dealer to pay off her debt.

