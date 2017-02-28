WIBW News Now!

Wichita woman sentenced for Social Security fraud

by on February 28, 2017 at 11:34 AM (2 hours ago)

A U.S. District Court judge on Monday ordered a Wichita woman to serve nearly four years in federal prison for Social Security fraud.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, investigators found 49-year-old Verlarina Ruth Collins received Social Security payments meant for her grandmother for six years after she died.

Beall says Collins’ grandmother was receiving the benefits on her late husband’s Social Security count as his survivor.

The Social Security Administration did not connect the grandmother’s death to her husband’s account and continued to make payments, which Collins then took for herself.

Collins pleaded guilty to defrauding the SSA of more than $40,000 between 2007 and 2013. She was also convicted for aggravated identity theft in connection with the fraud.

The judge sentenced Collins to 21 months on the fraud charge and an additional two years for identity theft. Those terms will run consecutively.

Collins was also ordered to repay the money she stole.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle