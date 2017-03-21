Widespread outage affecting Microsoft Cloud users

An outage on Tuesday is keeping users of several Microsoft online services from logging into their accounts.

Reports of the outage have been coming in from people across the world since late Monday night. Several Microsoft Cloud services are currently affected by the issue, including Outlook, OneDrive, Xbox Live and Skype.

According to a service status update posted on Office.com, users of Outlook and OneDrive “may be intermittently unable to sign in to the service.”

The site states users may be able to access their accounts by reloading the page or making multiple attempts to log on.

The company says it is “analyzing system logs to determine the next troubleshooting steps.”

Attempts to access email accounts through Outlook.com are met with the error message, “This site can’t be reached.”

A service alert posted on xbox.com states the outage is preventing users from signing on to Xbox Live, as well as purchasing downloadable content.

The post states “our engineers and developers are actively continuing to work to resolve the issue causing some members to have problems finding previously-purchased content or purchasing new content.”

Skype users have taken to Twitter to report similar issues. Some have tweeted troubles accessing the video chat service via mobile devices, while others are reporting issues with the browser-based version.

Some have said they cannot log in to either version.

Skype, as of 2 p.m. CST, has not addressed the outage.

No reason for the outage or an estimate of when the cloud services will be back online has been given.