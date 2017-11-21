WIBW News Now!

Widow of Kansas man shot and killed by police asking for body camera footage

by on November 21, 2017 at 8:21 AM (3 hours ago)

The widow of a Kansas man killed last month by an undersheriff has asked a court to release video and audio recordings that her attorney says show her husband was unarmed and trying to obey instructions when he was shot.

Attorney Michael Kuckelman says recordings he viewed are troubling and the public has a right to see them.  He told The Associated Press on Thursday that the video captures the Barber County sheriff telling the undersheriff minutes before Steven Myers was shot with a bean bag round on Oct. 6 that with “a little luck and he’ll just pass out and die.”

The sheriff disabled his body camera after the shooting and instructed a deputy to disable his camera. The sheriff’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

