Widow of murdered Indian man seeking to spread love and positivity

The widow of an Indian man killed nearly a year ago in a suspected hate crime in Kansas has devoted herself to spreading love and positivity in his name.

Police allege 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an Indian immigrant living in Olathe, was shot to death last February at Austins Bar & Grill by Adam Purinton, who witnesses say yelled for the victim to “get out of my country.” The Kansas City Star reports Purinton faces charges that include first-degree murder and hate crime.

Kuchibhotla’s wife, 33-year-old Sunayana Dumala, spoke publicly about her husband last month at Garmin, where Kuchibhotla worked. She says she still doesn’t feel very welcome in the U.S. but is trying to appeal to the best in people.

Dumala says she’s increasingly outspoken against hate in an effort to share Kuchibhotla’s legacy.